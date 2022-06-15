ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How the Nurse Practitioner Has Become ‘Front and Center’ as I-SNPs Demand More Complex Care

By Amy Stulick
skillednursingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nurse practitioner (NP) role has evolved to be much more involved in the day-to-day operations of a nursing home, especially given the higher acuity that the care setting has adopted. Institutional special needs plans (I-SNPs), which are designed to care for residents that need a higher level of...

skillednursingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

How the U.S. Healthcare Reimbursement System Undervalues Nurses

The U.S. healthcare system is designed to reward providers and facilities based on the number of services they provide. From therapy to surgery and outpatient services, every item comes at a set price. The doctor orders a test or medication for the patient and the facility bills the patient’s insurance company accordingly.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Slate

Call Centers Struggling to Hire for the New Nationwide Mental Health Crisis Line

This article is adapted from an episode of Tradeoffs, a health care policy podcast. It’s the first of several episodes Tradeoffs is doing on the rollout of 988, the new mental health emergency hotline coming this summer. Over the course of a year, Tradeoffs will be chronicling the debut of 988, checking in with national experts, and closely following the journeys of two local crisis care organizations, and State of Mind will be publishing adapted versions of the episodes. Subscribe to Tradeoffs here.
HOUSTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Travel Nurses, Gig Work Open Hospital Employers to Legal Risk (1)

Gig nursing options are growing as hospitals turn to outside companies to fill staffing gaps. But the practice carries legal and regulatory risks for both sides. The gig model that relies on independent contractors is more complicated in the highly regulated health-care industry than for rideshare and food delivery. The trend could leave facilities and the companies serving them vulnerable to misclassification accusations, joint-employer disputes, and complicated wage and hour laws, attorneys and others in the industry say.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

Why a nurse’s recent homicide conviction could make America’s hospitals even less safe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Far from the Nashville courtroom where nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of homicide for giving a patient the wrong drug, medical experts and talking heads have mostly asked the right questions. Will the case have a chilling effect on the nursing profession? Did software system issues at Vaught’s hospital contribute to the tragedy? Aren’t chronically low staffing levels priming the pump for future mistakes?
NASHVILLE, TN
Nature.com

Using network analysis to model the effects of the SARS Cov2 pandemic on acute patient care within a healthcare system

Consolidation of healthcare in the US has resulted in integrated organizations, encompassing large geographic areas, with varying services and complex patient flows. Profound changes in patient volumes and behavior have occurred during the SARS Cov2 pandemic, but understanding these across organizations is challenging. Network analysis provides a novel approach to address this. We retrospectively evaluated hospital-based encounters with an index emergency department visit in a healthcare system comprising 18 hospitals, using patient transfer as a marker of unmet clinical need. We developed quantitative models of transfers using network analysis incorporating the level of care provided (ward, progressive care, intensive care) during pre-pandemic (May 25, 2018 to March 16, 2020) and mid-pandemic (March 17, 2020 to March 8, 2021) time periods. 829,455 encounters were evaluated. The system functioned as a non-small-world, non-scale-free, dissociative network. Our models reflected transfer destination diversification and variations in volume between the two time points "“ results of intentional efforts during the pandemic. Known hub-spoke architecture correlated with quantitative analysis. Applying network analysis in an integrated US healthcare organization demonstrates changing patterns of care and the emergence of bottlenecks in response to the SARS Cov2 pandemic, consistent with clinical experience, providing a degree of face validity. The modelling of multiple influences can identify susceptibility to stress and opportunities to strengthen the system where patient movement is common and voluminous. The technique provides a mechanism to analyze the effects of intentional and contextual changes on system behavior.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Nursing Staff#Snps#Np#The Snp Alliance
MedicalXpress

Community-based rehab for disabilities works even in areas of conflict

A community-based rehabilitation program (CBR) may be an effective way to provide services to people with disabilities even in places with conflict, such as Afghanistan, finds a new study from the Brown School and the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. The paper, "Access to Services from...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Patient safety incidents are the third leading cause of death in Canada

By Fiona MacDonald, Allison Kooijman, Carolyn Canfield, Nelly Oelke and Robert Robson, The Conversation. The COVID-19 crisis has both divided and galvanized Canadians on health care. While the last three years have presented new challenges to health-care systems across the country, the pandemic has also exacerbated existing challenges, most notably the high levels of errors and mistreatment documented in Canadian health care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MH Rifad

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years. Living longer could be described as a double-edged sword. Although we have greater preventative health care and continual advances in treatment and medical science; the number of seniors suffering from disabilities will continue to rise as age-related illnesses and conditions take their toll yet treatments are still available to prolong life. For this reason, the elderly care market is set to exponentially increase year on year as more people are living longer but without the full capability to look after themselves. And expanding capacity is not just via residential care homes and nursing homes but also care at home, day care centers, and other related care services, all targeted at the senior generation over the age of 65.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
UPI News

Faster access to medical records could improve dental care

Rapid access to a patient's medical records could help dentists provide better care, but that rarely happens, a new study finds. "Oral health practitioners may need to confirm a list of medical considerations; for example, that there is no contraindication to a patient sitting in a chair for a lengthy procedure or whether a patient is taking any medication that could put them at risk for excessive bleeding during a tooth extraction or other procedure," said study senior author Thankam Thyvalikakath. She is director of the Dental Informatics Program, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Dentistry.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy