NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of thieves who stole dozens of ATMs from businesses in Queens and Brooklyn over the last few months. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to staff who say tens of thousands of dollars cash was taken. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black pull an ATM off the wall and drag it through a deli on Fulton Street in East New York. The suspect pushes it over to a broken window, where an accomplice is waiting and the pair appear to try to figure out how to get the machine out of the store. "I don't...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO