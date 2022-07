photo credit: A committee created to review Santa Rosa's city charter is recommending that the city council agree to adding a ballot measure in November that would greatly increase the compensation for council members as well as the mayor. The committee's findings and recommendations will be presented to the council at Tuesday's meeting. Cities in California have long grappled with city council compensation, which is by-and-large modest or bordering on poverty level in many municipalities. In Santa Rosa, council members are currently given $9,600 annually, paid in monthly stipends of $800, while the mayor receives $14,400 per year, amounts that have not...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO