Maria Kanellis doesn’t believe wrestling fans should be wishing for WWE’s demise at this time. The former WWE Superstar, who recently started her own promotion, took to Twitter today to respond to a fan who suggested WWE should “burn” following the news that Vince McMahon allegedly had an affair and is being investigated by WWE’s Board of Directors. Since the news broke, McMahon has stepped down as WWE CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon has been named interim CEO and Chairwoman.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO