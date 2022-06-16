Fatal police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade under investigation

Man fatally shot by Miami-Dade Police 02:31

MIAMI – Miami Dade police say they were forced to open fire during a domestic call in Kendale Lakes.

Police received two 911 calls about 8:20 Wednesday night.

Both calls described the same situation. A woman could be heard screaming at the Pepperhill Apartment complex located at 8202 SW 149th Avenue.

Police say when they arrived at the door of the apartment, they could hear the altercation. Officers were able to gain entry and found 21-year-old Richard Hollis holding two knives.

Officers first shielded Hollis' mother from the danger and tried to deescalate the situation. Hollis wouldn't comply and Miami Dade Police say an officer was forced to open fire ultimately killing Hollis.

The FDLE has taken over the investigation. Investigators from the State's Attorney's Office were also on scene Wednesday night.