The latest — and possibly last — chapter of the ongoing C-Band 5G saga might be drawing to a close. After months of delays, false starts, and frustration on both sides of the issue, the FAA has reached agreements with AT&T and Verizon about how to roll out their advanced 5G networks near US airports. Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before travelers and residents living near airfields alike can take full advantage of improved networking.

FAA ・ 1 DAY AGO