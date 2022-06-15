ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MMSD ditches mask requirement for start of summer semester

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Students and staff with the Madison Metropolitan School District won’t be required to mask up at the start of the summer semester, district leaders announced Wednesday. The new policy goes into effect at the start of the district’s summer semester, which kicks off Monday,...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 1

x1071.com

Juneteenth celebrations begin in Madison

MADISON, Wisc. – At Saturday’s Juneteenth celebrations, people honored the progress that’s been made for Black Americans and acknowledged change that still needs to be made. Kevina Vann was one of many people who marched in a parade near the streets of FOL Church. “This amazing holiday...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Camp exposes teens to construction careers

MIDDLETON, Wis. — An annual construction camp introducing local teenagers to careers in the construction industry wrapped up Thursday at Middleton High School. For the past three days, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District teamed up with Findorff to make it happen. Thursday’s camp focused on bricklaying to give...
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

UW international students lead ‘Stop Asian Hate’ march

MADISON, Wis. – Outraged and feeling unsafe, UW international students led a group of hundreds down State Street in a protest demanding more action be taken to protect Asian students on campus. On Friday, Madison police shared information about an alleged attack involving a doctoral student near the UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Monona holds Juneteenth celebration

MONONA, Wis. — The city of Monona hosted a Juneteenth celebration Friday ahead of the official holiday on Sunday. Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney hosted local politicians and activists in front of City Hall. Mayor Mary O’Connor was the event’s speaker and talked about the efforts the city is...
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Rock County drops to ‘low’ level of COVID-19 transmission

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County’s COVID-19 spread has dropped back to “low” transmission, according to the latest update from local health officials. According to a release from the Rock County Public Health Department, the county was seeing “high” rates of spread earlier this week but has since seen case spread rates drop.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

In the 608: How to support local students living like Levi Linscheid

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – We’re looking ahead to a benefit golf outing in honor of Levi Linscheid, the brother of News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid. The third annual Levi Linscheid Memorial Golf Outing is set to happen next Saturday, July 25th, with a few different ways to come together and give back.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Two Contracts Awarded For Platteville Inclusive Playground

The Platteville City Council has decided to put nearly $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the city’s inclusive playground after project bids exceeded previous estimates. Council members made the unanimous decision at their regular meeting during which two contracts were awarded for the project to be located in Smith Park. A report says the first contract was awarded to M. Jolma, of Ashland, for about $2.3 million for playground equipment and other park-related projects. A second contract, for about $233,000, was awarded to J2 Construction of Platteville for an accessible bathroom remodel and additional playground equipment. Officials hope to have work on the project start in July and have the project completed in November.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Southwest Wisconsin Man Is Suspect in Burglaries in Iowa

A man from Grant County was arrested Thursday after authorities said they believe he was involved in a pair of burglaries in Bellevue, Iowa earlier this week. Jeffery Campbell of Harrison Township was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. According to a release from the Bellevue Police Department, Campbell is a suspect in two alleged burglaries that happened in Bellevue on Monday. Bellevue police served a search warrant at Campbell’s residence on Thursday along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Grant County Jail and charges were pending in Iowa.
BELLEVUE, IA
wpr.org

Dane County sues Wisconsin DNR over PFAS requirements in wastewater permit

Dane County is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over requirements to test for PFAS and reduce chemicals released from the Dane County Regional Airport under a wastewater permit. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Preview of 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes

DEFOREST, Wis. – The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) is excited to host the 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes, exclusively sponsored by Nonn’s. Due to the successful debut in 2021, the Parade of Homes will again feature both Parade-site and scattered-site homes. As tradition, the ten parade-site...
DEFOREST, WI
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vandals ‘send message’ to conservative women running for office

MADISON — Charity Barry said filthy vandals aren’t going to dissuade her in her run for congress. But Barry — one of two Republicans running for the Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District seat held by far left, entrenched incumbent Rep. Mark Pocan — did have to change locations after the restaurant where she planned a Wednesday evening fundraiser was spray-painted with obscene messages.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated

Jeri Bonavia was an unlikely candidate to become a leading advocate for gun control.  But her 5-year-old daughter changed her life. “So many kids are being killed with guns,” young Jenna told her mother. “Fix it, Mommy.” “I wasn’t an activist, wasn’t political. I’m an introvert.  It wasn’t a natural fit,” says Bonavia, the mother […] The post Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Three Tornadoes Confirmed With Wednesday’s Storms

The National Weather Service says a total of six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin Wednesday. Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in west-central Wisconsin. The strongest tornado, an EF-2, touched down south of Tomah just before 4 p.m. The tornado was on the ground for just under 21 miles and packed peak winds of 115 miles per hour before ending in the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. It knocked down trees and damaged a number of buildings while it was on the ground. Governor Tony Evers on Thursday toured the damage left behind after the EF-1 tornado tore through parts of the Mauston area. Evers toured the Kountry Aire Estates mobile home park in Mauston, which saw some of the worst damage in the community.
MAUSTON, WI
x1071.com

Man charged in east side homicide extradited to Wisconsin, held on $1M bond

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison’s east side is being held on $1 million cash bond for his alleged involvement in the November killing. Chabris Link, 32, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a Nov. 17, 2021 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. His co-defendant, 33-year-old Justin Burage, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI

