MMSD ditches mask requirement for start of summer semester

The National Weather Service says a total of six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin Wednesday. Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in west-central Wisconsin. The strongest tornado, an EF-2, touched down south of Tomah just before 4 p.m. The tornado was on the ground for just under 21 miles and packed peak winds of 115 miles per hour before ending in the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. It knocked down trees and damaged a number of buildings while it was on the ground. Governor Tony Evers on Thursday toured the damage left behind after the EF-1 tornado tore through parts of the Mauston area. Evers toured the Kountry Aire Estates mobile home park in Mauston, which saw some of the worst damage in the community.

MAUSTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO