MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a hot day all across the Pee Dee. On the bright side, relief will be on the way by tomorrow!. We start the weekend off with some clouds in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. It’s feel muggy early in the day, however that cold front that brought the storms last night will bring cool and dry Northwest winds later this evening. Highs are going to in the low 90s all across our area, and we are not expecting any showers this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO