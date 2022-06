For 20 years Sue Bird has been one of the WNBA's biggest stars and an icon of women's basketball. But this season will be her last in the league. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bird announced that she will be retiring after the 2022 WNBA season. She said that she has loved playing in the league and intends to enjoy it just as much as her first season.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO