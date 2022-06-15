How Redpoint and Lucerna Health create a cohesive, personalized patient experience based on data, analytics and execution

Habersham Medical Center partnered with software company PocketHealth to give its 80,000 patients access to their medical reports and images via any device. Through the PocketHealth website, patients will be able to access all of their imaging records through any device, eliminating the need for CD-ROMs and unnecessary traveling to the hospital to gain access to medical records, according to a June 17 press release.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO