Winston-salem, NC

Sports

The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago
KINSTON – A total of 24 Surry Community College student-athletes from spring sports were named to the Region 10 All-Academic team.

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys are looking ahead at what could be their biggest home stand on the season at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, especially in terms of the box office.

MILLERS CREEK — Wilkes County Post 31’s fourth season in the North Carolina Legion Lady Fastpitch Softball League started off with a split last Tuesday night at West Wilkes High School.

The Foothills Post 123 Senior Legion baseball team picked up a pair of wins over North Stokes-Sandy Ridge last Wednesday night to stay undefeated in American Legion play this summer.

A quintet of girls soccer players from Forbush and Starmount High Schools were recently named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region squad.

EAST BEND — The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a college wooden bat team out of the North Carolina Textile League, came to Forbush High School on Saturday night looking for their first victory of the summer.

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team will hold its annual volleyball camp from Monday, July 11, until Wednesday, July 13, at the Surry Community College gym on the Dobson campus.

EAST BEND — Caeden Howell needed to take a seat last Saturday night at the conclusion of his Statesville Owls dropping a 10-7 decision to the Carolina Disco Turkeys at Forbush High School.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball championships wrapped up this past weekend, but players from the area’s high schools are already getting jump on the 2023 season.

The Carolina Disco Turkeys will host their first pair of Triad home games away from Truist Stadium this weekend with games at Forbush High School on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Seven girls soccer players from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount high Schools were recently named to the All-Northwest 1A Conference team for the Spring 2022 season.

A banner softball season for the Northwest 1A Conference brought in plenty of accolades, as East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount made up 14 of the 20 all-conference selections.

