PADUCAH — A Tennessee man was arrested in Paducah after police say he fired a gun outside a nightclub. Officers were called to the business on Olivet Church Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The Paducah Police Department claims 30-year-old Cody Teneyck of Paris, Tennessee, was fighting with another person at the venue when Teneyck pulled out a handgun and fired several gunshots in the parking lot. Investigators say about 50 people were in the parking lot when Teneyck allegedly fired the gun.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO