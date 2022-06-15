Aqua Salsa makes exercise easy in extreme heat for Pittsburg residents

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Parks & Recreation today hosted an aquatic event to help residents stay fit in the summer heat.

The city says its salsa-infused aquatic class is available on Monday & Wednesday at the Pittsburg Aquatic Center.

Sessions are 45 minutes and the cost to attend is $25 a person.

