ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Aqua Salsa makes exercise easy in extreme heat for Pittsburg residents

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeCdR_0gCAi8Ym00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Parks & Recreation today hosted an aquatic event to help residents stay fit in the summer heat.

The city says its salsa-infused aquatic class is available on Monday & Wednesday at the Pittsburg Aquatic Center.

Sessions are 45 minutes and the cost to attend is $25 a person.

to learn more about future events, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Black Expo returns to Empire Market in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Empire Market today hosted its second annual Black Expo to help local businesses gain traction. Officials say the event aims to invite the community together in celebration of Juneteenth Weekend while giving vendors and small business owners an opportunity to gain exposure. “It is...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aqua#Salsa#Summer Heat#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin bars celebrate Pride month, welcome everyone year-round

JOPLIN, Mo.–In 1969 pride was a protest.  The Stonewall riots helped start the gay rights movement.  Now, it’s a time of celebration, when the world’s LGBTQ+ communities come together  to express their true self, while also paying respect to what happened at Stonewall.  One Joplin bar that has been having a few Pride celebrations this month is Blackthorn Pizza &...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

‘Living History’ event remembers Juneteenth

JOPLIN, Mo. -The Minnie Hackney Community Center today hosted its inaugural Juneteenth celebration in southwest Missouri. The event featured ‘Living History’ which consisted of volunteers portraying historical figures. “We’re really hoping that this is the beginning of of learning more about Juneteenth,” said Nanda Nunnelly, President of the...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car leaves MO-66 and overturns multiple times near Joplin, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly before 5 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash on West 7th just west of Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene the crash was located near West 7th and Cottonwood Lane, which is a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crowder College announces apprenticeship program

ANDERSON, Mo. — Crowder College announced a partnership between a local business and high school. The college is working with Cooper Gear and Manufacturing out of Anderson, Missouri for an apprenticeship program. Cooper Gear and McDonald County High School already have an apprenticeship program. Now those students will be...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Fire conducts water rescue in Neosho River

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Fire Department helps rescue a woman from the Neosho River. The Miami, Oklahoma Police Department released a photo following the water rescue. They state, “Luckily they were able to reach the victim and bring her to safety and there were no injuries involved. Great job by Miami Fire.”
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns, coming to rest on its top near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
SENECA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rotary Club hands out $24,000 in grants

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization today handed out more than $24,000 in grants. The Rotary Club of Joplin gave out grants between $500 and $10,000 to 9 area organizations. Those organizations include the Ronald McDonald house, Pro Musica, and the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. The organization announced...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy