The Best LED Headlights of 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As an avid thrift shopper, I love finding my favorite brands for less. So when I heard Allbirds launched the ReRun program, which resells gently used, second-hand Allbirds at a discount, I was immediately intrigued. After all, the brand’s shoes have lots of fans—including some of my fellow Reviewed testers, who’ve previously tried the brand’s signature Wool Runners, Tree Dasher sneakers, and Tree Breezer flats. But can you really still put your best foot forward in old—albeit refurbished—shoes? We ordered two pairs to find out.
Comments / 0