Denton County, TX

Unfurling her flag: Lewisville grade schooler designs first Juneteenth flag for Denton group

By cbreeding@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295I0k_0gC9pbEJ00
Buy Now McKenzie Patterson, 8, of Lewisville is the winner of Juneteenth University’s inaugural Flag Design Contest. McKenzie will ride the Juneteenth University float in the Denton Juneteenth Parade on Saturday. She’s pictured here at the Lewisville Public Library with a book she just checked out, “Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood.” Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

McKenzie Patterson, a Lewisville 8-year-old bound for fourth grade, can say she has made Denton County history.

Patterson, the daughter of Edward and Stacy Patterson, designed the inaugural Juneteenth Flag for the Denton-based Juneteenth University. Juneteenth is a Texas commemoration that has been celebrated across the country in Black communities as “Freedom Day.” Last year, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth — June 19 — as a federal holiday.

“I love drawing, and I just wanted to do it for fun,” McKenzie said, looking back on the contest.

On Saturday morning, McKenzie will board Juneteenth University’s float — a boat — for Denton’s annual parade and will wave to the crowd gathered under her own design. The flag shows dark-skinned hands and wrists breaking a chain under the word “Freedom.” To the right of the image, the flag reads “Black Lives Matter.”

“You can’t say we’re the only Juneteenth organization that has a flag or a flag design contest,” said Donald Norman-Cox, the founder of Juneteenth University. “But we are surely one of the only organizations that will have a flag design contest each year — if not the only organization.”

Juneteenth University is a grassroots nonprofit that promotes Juneteenth and works to demystify its history.

Across Texas, a lot of people think Juneteenth is when Texas Confederates received word that the federal government had freed the country’s slaves. Norman-Cox and Juneteenth University have undertaken a dogged campaign to bring Juneteenth into the sunlight.

Texas Confederates knew the Emancipation Proclamation had been decreed on Jan. 1, 1863. Norman-Cox published a book, Juneteenth 101, in part to show the historical receipts: Texas newspaper clippings about the emancipation that predate June 19, 1865, when the U.S. Army sailed into Galveston on naval ships armed with guns and official orders requiring Lone Star State slaveowners to free their slaves.

Norman-Cox’s book also points out that newly emancipated slaves couldn’t celebrate just yet. Among Gen. Gordon Granger’s orders to Texans was a message to the new freedmen and women: Stay where you are and “work for wages.” And if slave owners objected to paying those wages, Granger’s orders forbade freedmen and women from gathering at military outposts.

Juneteenth University has been giving presentations around Denton County for the past two years. The flag contest helped bring public school students on board to learn more about the commemoration.

McKenzie said she looked at images online and thought about the meaning of Juneteenth as she brainstormed the flag design. She searched the term “Juneteenth” and found a lot of powerful symbols. She was also inspired by the official Juneteenth colors: red, black, yellow and green, a reference to the pan-African flag. There is an official national Juneteenth flag, a red, white and blue flag with a star in the center and the date June 19, 1865.

“I thought about breaking chains,” McKenzie said. “I thought about freedom and when they got treated unfairly.”

McKenzie said the phrase “Black Lives Matter” occurred to her while she was brainstorming the design. The contest didn’t require designers to use text, but McKenzie thought the words were important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVvgU_0gC9pbEJ00
McKenzie Patterson, 8, of Lewisville, is pictured with her father, Edward, and her winning Juneteenth flag from the inaugural Juneteenth University Flag Design Contest. McKenzie will ride the Juneteenth University float in the Denton Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. At right is J.W., a mascot for Juneteenth University who represents the Black members of the 25th Army Corps during the Civil War. Courtesy photo/Juneteenth University

Juneteenth University debuted the flag at McKenzie’s school last semester. During a multicultural performance and assembly, McKenzie’s 17-year-old sister, Tania, introduced her. McKenzie gave a speech about Black Americans throughout history who overcame social conventions and prejudice, including Ruby Bridges, Ella Fitzgerald, President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Everybody clapped, and then the soldier, J.W., brought the flag out to show everyone,” McKenzie said.

J.W. is one of four Juneteenth University mascots. J.W. is a Black Civil War soldier who represents the men of the 25th Army Corps, a corps that was predominantly Black and who followed Gen. Granger’s troops into Galveston. The most popular first name among Black soldiers of the era was William, Norman-Cox said, followed by John in second place.

“We named him J.W. because ‘William John’ didn’t sound quite right,” Norman-Cox said. “And these soldiers are often mistaken for being Buffalo Soldiers. Buffalo Soldiers were members of the 10th Cavalry. J.W. isn’t a Buffalo Soldier.”

McKenzie said she enjoys science, and outside of the classroom, she runs track and participates in gymnastics. She also helps look after her 1-year-old brother, Phoenix.

But she also loves art. She tinkers with paint boxes and sidewalk chalk.

“I really love drawing for an activity,” she said. “I like art sets and to draw when I get bored.”

She said she plans to submit a design for the 2023 Juneteenth flag. She has some tips for other would-be designers.

“I would tell them that if they lose, I wouldn’t get mad. They could think of ideas for Juneteenth and what it means,” she said.

McKenzie said Juneteenth is an important commemoration.

“People should think about it because it means freedom, and it means opportunity,” she said.

