King County, WA

ELECTION 2022: You might vote in November on a big change in local voting

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Right now, many local positions are on the ballot in odd years. That could change for some King County positions, under a county-charter amendment that got...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Morgan Junction Community Festival’s comeback

11:02 AM: We’re at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), where the first Morgan Junction Community Festival since 2019 has just begun. As we’ve been previewing, the Morgan Community Association is presenting is an abbreviated edition – just two hours, until 1 pm. Two performers are scheduled – longtime festival favorites – The Bubbleman (who’s about to start), and acoustic musician Gary Benson. About half a dozen community organizations are here tabling too (as are we). Updates to come!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Reset Fest’ on fire anniversary next Saturday

Rather than grieving on the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged its community-owned building, Highland Park Improvement Club is throwing a party. Next Saturday is June 25th, one year since the early-morning HPIC fire. That afternoon and evening, at nearby Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), HPIC is presenting Reset Fest, with live music, food, and fun for all ages. (So far the forecast looks promising – sunny and 70s.) It’s also a chance for you to see and hear about the plans for HPIC’s rebuild (here’s our most-recent report) – architect Matt Wittman will be there to present the design and answer questions. Plus, the celebration is a fundraiser as HPIC, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, starts seeking what it’ll take to rebuild beyond the basic insurance coverage. Be at Riverview for the party between 2 pm and 7 pm next Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Camp Second Chance residents go shoe-shopping with Fauntleroy Church assistance

We’ve reported before on Fauntleroy Church‘s support of Camp Second Chance, the city-sanctioned tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. The support led to a shopping trip at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Westwood Village on Friday, which provided major discounts for church contributions to help buy shoes for camp residents. Fauntleroy Church volunteer Judy Pickens tells the story:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct work this weekend

For the second time in four weeks, SDOT will close the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge extension east of Highway 99 – this weekend. The reason is the same as the last closure – pothole work. The on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane Street to the Spokane Street Viaduct, along with all eastbound lanes of the SSV, will close at 9 pm Friday (June 17th) and reopen by 5 am Monday (June 20th). SDOT says detour signs will be in place along lower Spokane Street.
SEATTLE, WA
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: City clears, cleans SW Andover encampment site

10:11 AM: As announced, the city is clearing the mostly-RVs encampment on SW Andover and 28th SW right now, for the first time in the six-plus years that people have been living in a line of vehicles there. Some of the RVs were already gone before tow trucks and other city crews started showing up:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SURVEY: Researchers want to know how you get around and how you shop

The UW Urban Freight Lab has some questions for you, if you can spare a few minutes for a survey. Here’s how they explained it in their note asking if we’d consider publishing the survey link:. In collaboration with the Seattle Department of Transportation, we are currently running...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PLAY PREMIERE: ‘miku, and the gods.’ opens tonight at ArtsWest. Here’s what playwright Julia Izumi hopes you’ll experience

Tonight, New York City playwright Julia Izumi will be at West Seattle’s ArtsWest Playhouse for the opening performance of her world-premiere play “miku, and the gods.“. Not that she’s just dropping in to check it out. She’s been here for a month, collaborating face-to-face with director Alyza DelPan-Monley and the cast/crew as they brought her play – billed as an “epic adventure” – to life. “For a play, unlike novels, the final form is not the written form – I can’t possibly know what it’s supposed to look or sound or feel like until I see it embodied.” She appreciates the actors “rolling with the punches and taking the edits as they come, even if they memorized the script!”
SEATTLE, WA

