I moved to Logan Utah in July of 2021. I hadn’t spent a great deal of time in Logan before moving, so I wasn’t overly familiar with the city or Cache Valley. All I knew was based upon assumption. The first three things that came to my mind when thinking about the city were farms, livestock, and Utah State University ― the latter being the reason for my move to the area ― because I had been accepted into the USU Folklore Masters Program. I have since fallen in love with Cache Valley, and I’m even considering staying after I finish my graduate schooling.

