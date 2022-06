DORSET THEATRE FESTIVAL OPENS 45TH SEASON WITH REVIVAL OF CLASSIC THRILLER, WAIT UNTIL DARK. (Dorset, VT– JUNE 17, 2022) Dorset Theater Festival will open the 45th season of professional summer theater at the Dorset Playhouse with a regional revival of the classic thriller, Wait Until Dark, directed by Jackson Gay. The preview performance is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 PM, and the play opens on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 PM. All performances take place indoors at the Dorset Playhouse (104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, VT 05251).

DORSET, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO