Reaching the milestone of serving seniors in the in-home care business for 20 years, the local Comfort Keepers has come through the pandemic and continues with its main business model of serving others. Owner of Comfort Keepers Denise Hammond said what makes them successful is “Remembering service indicates that we are providing a service and we get to make a difference in people’s lives.” Her advice to other service oriented businesses is to “take that definition into whatever you do whether it be in the quality of your food, the quality of your service, wherever you want to take it, remember service comes with serving. If you serve and do it well, you can’t go wrong.”

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO