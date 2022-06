The homeless encampment in Banning, just off of the Interstate 10, contains dozens of people. And right across the street, progress is being made for a new emergency shelter to temporarily house some of the people there. It will soon become the new “Opportunity Village”. Fencing around the 'Opportunity Village' site However, there are safety The post Banning homeless camp: Progress being made on new ‘Opportunity Village’ appeared first on KESQ.

BANNING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO