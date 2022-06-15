ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

4th of July Weekend in Yakima What’s Happening? Four Days of Fun

By Brian Stephenson
 3 days ago
The 4th of July is on a Monday this year. That's great news since having a holiday on a Monday makes for a shortened work week and an extra-long weekend. This year, there are more events than ever going on at State Fair Park in Yakima for the whole family to...

Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 2022 Yakima Pride Parade

Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. – Everyone is invited to the Yakima Pride Parade on June 18. This year, Yakima Pride partnered with Seattle Pride Fest for the festivities. They will unveil a 135-foot-long, 30-foot-wide, six-color pride flag, a first for Yakima. The parade begins at 8 a.m. at Portia Park.
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Scenes from the Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Prosser, Wash.
News Talk KIT

The Best Washington State City for Families Is Not Yakima – Yet

The Best Washington State City for Families Is Not Yakima - Yet. A recent survey said that one of Washington state's biggest cities came in at #7 for being the best place in America to raise a family. That city is not Yakima- yet! We'll get there someday, I have a feeling. There is so much to love about Yakima when it comes to raising a family. We're not counting crime rates and lack of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, mind you, ha!
News Talk KIT

Have You Been to This Gorgeous ROOFTOP BAR in Ellensburg Washington?

Have You Been to This Gorgeous ROOFTOP BAR in Ellensburg Washington?. I went to a luncheon today and was lucky enough that my friend, Erika Massett, asked me to sit at her table. We chit chatted on caught up on our lives for the past couple of "COVID Years" and what we were up to in our current lives. During the course of our lunch, she told me that she was excited to go a rooftop bar tonight. I was like, "Hold up, there's a rooftop bar in YAKIMA?! I haven't heard about that before." Erika told me that the new rooftop bar was in ELLENSBURG, and she and her husband were excited to taste from the menu because the head chef is supposed to be AMAZING.
107.3 KFFM

Ready to Score Yakima? Daily Deals is Moving to a Bigger Location!

It's all happening people! If you haven't heard of Daily Deals, let me treat you to the details. All the packages that were ordered on Amazon, but sent back for whatever reason, apparently have been stored in our area and every week, are laid out on tables to purchase! The price for this items ticks down from $12 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, $8 on Sunday, $5 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday and $1 on Wednesdays!
94.5 KATS

Same Store, Bigger Location! Daily Deals has Moved to Tieton Village

Daily Deals is a new store in Yakima that so much of the area has fallen in love with the concept. It sells Amazon returns, Target overstock and more for a set price, starting at $12 each, then drops each day down to $1 on Wednesday before it closes on Thursday to restock and start all over again. The old location was a little small and the parking was terrible, they admit that. So, they did something about it! They moved the Daily Deals store to a new location with much more room.
yaktrinews.com

Grace Clinic asking community to donate canned tomatoes for their patients

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Grace Clinic, a faith-based charity organization that provides medical services to low-income uninsured residents of Benton and Franklin counties, is asking the community for donations for their patients. More specifically, they are requesting canned tomatoes in any form — whole, diced, or stewed. The organization...
News Talk KIT

Block Watch Works – Moxee Neighbors Prove It With A City Fun Nite

Could Block Watch work in America's biggest cities?. Or are these places just too big, too impersonal, and too untrusting?. We all keep hearing how crime is up and in some cases way up in America's major cities. We also hear that police forces are smaller and recruiting new officers is more difficult than ever...so isn't the Block Watch concept just what they need?
Yakima Herald Republic

YVC student overcomes big hurdles in path to graduation

In many ways, graduating from Yakima Valley College is a symbol of the change and achievements Laurel Robert Winter has created in her own life. Robert Winter, 35, graduated from YVC on Friday with an Associate of Applied Science degree in business technology-medical office assistant. Attending school was one of the important goals in Robert Winter’s life and it has helped her stay sober for more than 3 1/2 years, another major goal.
1460 ESPN Yakima

Fans of Popeye’s Chicken Can Get 2 Pieces of Chicken for 59 Cents This Weekend!

Fans of Popeye's Chicken Can Get 2 Pieces of Chicken for 59 Cents This Weekend!. If you are clicking on this, you are obviously a fan of Popeye's, so welcome!. I don't blame you for being a fan, they have one of the best spicy chicken sandwiches in town! To be honest, I've never tried their chicken wings or chicken piece specials, but I've heard about how good they are. I was, in fact, one of the first people in line to try their menu when the Popeye's opened up on Nob Hill Blvd! I couldn't wait to find out for myself how their biscuits taste, especially after seeing all of the hoopla about them on social media. I'm not saying the reviews are great but I am saying they are well-known!
nbcrightnow.com

Nelson Dam project work to cause Naches Rd closures

YAKIMA, Wash. — As work continues on the Nelson Dam removal and replacement project, temporary road closures will be in place. S Naches Road at Powerhouse Road will be closed three days this summer while this work is done. The Nelson Dam is the Naches tributary of the Yakima...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
tanktransport.com

MAC Trailer Acquires Bullet

[dropca]M[/dropcap]AC Trailer Enterprises recently expanded its aluminum dump trailer product line with the purchase of Bullet Trailer. This facility now is formally MAC Bullet Manufacturing, currently located at 410 Factory Road in Sunnyside, Wash. The $2 million expansion includes 3.92 acres, an almost 25,000-square-foot leased facility and office space, all...
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

