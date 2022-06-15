ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

4th of July Weekend in Yakima What’s Happening? Four Days of Fun

By Brian Stephenson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 4th of July is on a Monday this year. That's great news since having a holiday on a Monday makes for a shortened work week and an extra-long weekend. This year, there are more events than ever going on at State Fair Park in Yakima for the whole family to...

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

