4th of July Weekend in Yakima What’s Happening? Four Days of Fun

Fans of Popeye's Chicken Can Get 2 Pieces of Chicken for 59 Cents This Weekend!. If you are clicking on this, you are obviously a fan of Popeye's, so welcome!. I don't blame you for being a fan, they have one of the best spicy chicken sandwiches in town! To be honest, I've never tried their chicken wings or chicken piece specials, but I've heard about how good they are. I was, in fact, one of the first people in line to try their menu when the Popeye's opened up on Nob Hill Blvd! I couldn't wait to find out for myself how their biscuits taste, especially after seeing all of the hoopla about them on social media. I'm not saying the reviews are great but I am saying they are well-known!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO