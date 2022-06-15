ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Heavy rains lead to flooding in Iowa

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Intense heat continues into early next week

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hot and humid this afternoon

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 Day First Alert Heat Wave

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat continues into early next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine and a strong south wind pushed temperatures into the lower 90s across the Omaha metro this afternoon. At the same time, humidity levels also rose, with dew points climbing into the middle 70s. That resulted in heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees around town, climbing as high as 107 in Falls City. Hot and humid conditions will continue for the evening hours, with temperatures holding in the 90s through sunset. Heat index readings will likely hang out near 100 degrees as well. By 10pm, we should start to cool slightly, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s. Not a lot of relief overnight as temperatures only cool into the middle 70s.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WATCH: Tracking Damage from overnight storms

Strong thunderstorms rumbled through Eastern Nebraska Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The storms brought high winds, heavy rain, and some hail to the area. The winds knocked down trees in some places, including Greenwood, Nebraska. The damage didn't just stay in Nebraska, though. Areas of Iowa, including Glenwood, saw...
GREENWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska transportation officials shut down Richardson County highway bridge

BEATRICE — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have ordered a southeast Nebraska highway bridge closed, over safety concerns. During a planned routine bridge inspection on Wednesday, an inspection team found safety concerns with the structure, located in Richardson County near Salem on Nebraska Highway 8. The bridge crosses the Big Nemaha River.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
klin.com

Lightning Strike Closes Lincoln Daycare

The immediate future of Project Future Daycare at 4720 W. Huntington Avenue is unknown. It is closed today. It may be closed for the next several days. The building was hit by lightning during Thursday evening’s storms. Daycare owner Heidy Castillo tells KLIN News the owner of the building...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: $30 parking makes debut

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players. The historian and teacher believes Juneteeth is an opportunity to teach the next generation about the importance of the day. Fire in Omaha erupts at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha wrestles with hemlock

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players. The historian and teacher believes Juneteeth is an opportunity to teach the next generation about the importance of the day. 6 On Your Side: $30...
OMAHA, NE

