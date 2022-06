If you want your yard to stay green this time of year, it requires 1" to 1.50" of rain per week. Locations south of I-70 have seen a trace of rain during the last week and many locations all around have seen around an 1" or less so far in June. June, is on average, one of the wettest months of the year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO