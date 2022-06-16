ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Kyprolis (carfilzomib)

By Victor Nguyen, PharmD, MBA
Medical News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyprolis is a brand-name prescription drug that’s FDA-approved to treat multiple myeloma. It’s used in adults whose past treatments didn’t work to treat the condition. Depending on how your multiple myeloma has been treated in the past, Kyprolis can be given in one of the following...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Blood Cancer#Drugs#Sec
Medical News Today

Ovarian cancer risk after a hysterectomy

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a person’s uterus, and in some cases, other reproductive tissues. A hysterectomy can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. However, it does not eliminate the risk entirely. Ovarian cancer is cancer that develops in the ovaries. These are female reproductive organs...
CANCER
newsatw.com

Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough...
ATLANTA, GA
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Cancer Health

NAFLD Is Leading Cause of Liver Cancer Among Older Americans

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the primary cause of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, among older people covered by Medicare, according to findings published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Compared to people with hepatitis C-related liver cancer, those with NAFLD had moderately worse survival.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Medical News Today

Stroke recovery: How an existing drug may help the brain repair itself

The brain can often find new ways to route signals around damaged areas to restore lost function. A new study in mice finds that administering a common drug soon after a neurological event can help the brain successfully rewire itself. If further research validates the study’s conclusions, physicians may have...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Survival Rate of Diabetic Ketoacidosis? DKA

Overall: 0.2%-2% Individuals under 40: 5%. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) can develop when there is an imbalance in the body causing high blood sugar and low insulin levels that leads to an overload of ketones (a blood acid) due to the rapid breakdown of fats by the liver. DKA is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation: What to Expect

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It occurs when the immune system, which normally protects you, malfunctions and starts to attack your healthy cells. RA mainly attacks the synovium (the lining of the joints), but it can cause inflammation (painful swelling) in other body parts. RA will...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause is the period of time when a person’s body transitions into menopause. It usually starts in the mid to late 40s and lasts about 4 years. longer or shorter as well as heavier or lighter than usual. Aside from irregular periods,. nearly 90%. of people undergoing perimenopause experience...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Alcoholic Neuropathy?

Alcoholic neuropathy, also known as alcoholic peripheral neuropathy, refers to damage of the nerves due to chronic and excessive alcohol consumption. Affected nerves include the peripheral nerves, primarily located in the arms and legs, and the autonomic nerves, which help regulate our internal body functions. About 46% of chronic alcohol users will eventually develop this condition.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Atopic dermatitis: FDA approves Dupixent to treat young children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat atopic dermatitis in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Dupixent is already approved to treat this skin condition in adults and children ages 6-17. This FDA approval marks the first time the agency greenlighted a biologic medication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

FDA OKS First Treatment for Hair-Loss Condition Alopecia

The FDA has approved the first treatment for alopecia areata, a sometimes disfiguring condition that can cause hair loss over the entire body, most noticeably patchy baldness on the head, sometimes including the loss of eyelashes and eyebrows. The oral drug, called Olumiant (baricitinib), blocks one or more more enzymes...
HAIR CARE
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Difference Between Retinal Migraine and Ocular Migraine?

Although people may use the terms ocular migraine and retinal migraine to refer to the same thing, there are some important differences between them. An ocular migraine generally occurs in both eyes. A retinal migraine is rare and tends to involve just one eye. It occurs when blood vessels that supply the eye become narrow. The migraine usually lasts about 10 to 20 minutes and sometimes up to an hour.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Chronic migraine: Common anesthetic relieves pain in new study

A new observational study suggests that intravenous administration of the anesthetic agent lidocaine could help alleviate pain in individuals hospitalized with hard-to-treat chronic migraines. Nearly 88% of chronic migraine patients receiving intravenous lidocaine during hospitalization showed a reduction in pain intensity at discharge. This study paves the way for randomized...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Helps Prevent Diabetes But Not Cardiovascular Events

Taking metformin helps prevent prediabetes from progressing to diabetes but doesn’t reduce the long-term risk for major cardiovascular events like a stroke or heart attack, according to a new research article published in the journal Circulation. Prediabetes — elevated blood glucose that doesn’t reach the threshold for diabetes —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy