Shakopee, MN

Obituary for Nancy M. Johnson

swnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Nancy M. Johnson, age 74, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Nancy was born on November 18, 1947, in St. Paul, the daughter of Walter and Audrey (Johnson) Ruhland. She married Bryan Johnson...

www.swnewsmedia.com

swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Mike Stemmer

Mike Stemmer, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away at home on April 23, 2022, after a short illness. Family and friends of Mike Stemmer will gather to remember him on Saturday, July 16. The event is taking place at the Finish Line Cabanas at Canterbury Park, Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. A race will take place that evening in Mikes honor.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Robert Michel

Robert “Bob” Michel, age 78, passed away in the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine on Tuesday, May 24, surrounded by loved ones. He had succumbed to illness that he had been battling for some time. Bob was born on January 25, 1944 and raised in Union Hill by...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for John S. Rotert

John S. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, formerly of Farmington, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Edina. John was born in Lake City, IA, on November 11, 1947. His family moved to St. James, MN, when he was nine years of age. He graduated from St. James High School in 1966, and then went on and graduated from Jackson Technical College with a Lineman Associate degree in 1969. He started working at Dakota Electric Association as a lineman and moved into the engineering department in the mid 70s, becoming their chief powerline design technician. Soon after he started working at Dakota Electric, John married the love of his life, Geri Engelking.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage's Dan Patch Days returns June 23-25

Savage’s largest annual festival, Dan Patch Days, is back from June 23 to 25 at Savage Community Park. Savage residents had celebrated Dan Patch Days for decades, until COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021. In the wake of last year’s cancellation, organizers set their sights on a strong return in 2022.
SAVAGE, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Shakopee, MN
Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 6-13

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 6-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 11: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: June 18, 2022

Dale L. Halver arrived in our city Monday and will practice as a Veterinarian. Dr. Halver recently graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine at the Iowa State College, Ames, Ia. The field seems to be open here for a good Veterinarian and Dr. Halver should fit in very nicely.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Lots of love for Chanhassen '22

The 420 students of the Chanhassen High School Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. The ceremony began with students sharing greetings in various languages and ended with many sparkly graduation caps filling the air. Commencement speaker Jacob Ryan gave a speech on...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska class of 2022 told to 'seize the day'

The 380 students of Chaska High School class of 2022 took to the stage and received their diplomas during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Teacher speaker Kate Kramer left the graduates with “carpe diem” as one of her final pieces of advice, meaning “seize the day.”
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Firecracker Run is the morning of July 4

The annual Firecracker Run is on the morning of the Fourth of July. The run passes through historic downtown Excelsior and along Lake Minnetonka as runners navigate the 1 mile, 5K or 10K route. The event includes rest stops live music and enthusiastic volunteers. The Firecracker Run kicks off a...
EXCELSIOR, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Southwest metro highlights local breweries with ‘brewery trail’

Ten breweries in the southwest metro area have partnered with Visit Shakopee to debut the “South of the River Brewery Trail,” highlighting the variety of local breweries in and near Scott County. The brewery trail is featured in the “South of the River” passport booklet. The booklet provides...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Take a walk through a story

Why just read a story with your kids when you can walk through one?. Visit the Chanhassen Library every Thursday this summer through Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a StoryWalk. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!. EVENTS FOR ADULTS. Preparing for...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake police calls: June 7-14

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 7-14. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

June 16, 1864: Thursday evening last the Ariel brought to our levee three families of Prussians. From the amount of goods they brought with them we should say they were well-to-do people. The next morning their goods were loaded on teams and all betook themselves to the town of Liberty, where they intend to secure homes. This is the first batch of foreign emigration of the season.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Lisa Anderson files to run for Carver County Board seat

Lisa Anderson has filed to run for Carver County commissioner in District 1. Anderson currently serves as Eastern Carver County School Board chair. She began her tenure on the board in 2009, and also serves on the Southwest Metro Intermediate District Board, the Association of Metropolitan School Districts Board, and the Minnesota School Board Association Board.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

DNR: Zebra mussel discovered in Spring Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report by an environmental group that claimed an adult zebra mussel had been found in Spring Lake, according to a news release from Scott County. Spring Lake is connected to Prior Lake, where zebra mussels were found in 2009. In its...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Hawks baseball, Storm softball represented in All-Metro

Area baseball and softball players recently received recognition for their play on the field this season. For baseball, Nolan Kemp from Chaska received All-Metro first team honors for the first time in his high school career. In his senior season, Kemp went 5-2 with a 0.60 ERA on the mound. He allowed only 18 hits and recorded 90 strikeouts in 46-1/3 innings.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

The Chaska History Center reveals stories of old main street in new exhibit

The Chaska Historical Society has curated a new exhibit called “Chaska’s First Downtown: Second Street Over Time,” featuring tales and artifacts from the city’s old main road, Second Street. History lovers and curious folks alike will find information on early railroads and steamboats; fires, floods and...
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police identify juveniles suspected in graffiti spree

The Shakopee Police Department has identified several juveniles suspected of being responsible for a spike in graffiti and public defacement throughout town. Police Chief Jeff Tate said the individuals identified last week were behind the “overwhelming majority” of graffiti spotted over the last couple of months. Much of this graffiti has damaged city playgrounds, parks, bridges and restrooms.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen places third in state tournament

Chanhassen’s underdog run during the postseason came to an end June 17, but not before the team earned some hardware. The Storm finished third in the Class 4A state tournament, beating Maple Grove 6-3 in the third place game after falling 5-3 to Stillwater in the state semifinal round earlier in the day.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska police respond to thefts, burglaries

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 7:40 a.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Fieldstone Circle for a domestic report. At 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report. At...
CHASKA, MN

