All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a teenager, I spent many Friday nights at Ten Ren’s Tea at Toronto’s Empress Walk mall in North York, catching up with friends after school and listening to Jay Chou’s soulful ballads play over the speakers while we chewed on our tapioca pearls. Much has changed since I was a teen, but my love for bubble tea has not. The sweet, creamy beverage of strong tea, black tapioca pearls, and milk is something I crave so frequently that I recently began to take matters into my own hands, turning my home kitchen into a bustling laboratory of colorful teas.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO