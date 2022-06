Monday will be the first time Juneteenth is recognized as a paid city holiday in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams hosted a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States on Thursday, calling for unity: “Think about it for a moment. We have a person of color that's mayor. We have an attorney general that's of color. We have a public advocate that's of color. We have the leader of the Assembly that's of color. We have the leader of the Senate that's of color. We have one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C. that's heading the Democratic Conference that's of color. We have all of this chocolate.If we do nothing with it but fight against each other, then what did we do?”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO