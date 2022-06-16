ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County.

Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center.

The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners to relax, and a water fountain.

Mike Webb, City Manager said the city hopes this gives dogs and owners more space to play around.

“There are so many people obviously that love their dogs and they get to play in their yards and they don’t have a chance to get out and they can walk them on a leash. But here, you can get them here, bring them on a leash but once you get inside, you can let them loose so they have time to play and just enjoy other dogs,” Webb said.

A local artist from the area is even painting a mural on the back of the Recreation Center to commemorate the new park.

