TV Series

Billy Crystal to Play Child Psychiatrist in Barry Levinson’s Limited Series ‘Before’

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Crystal is coming back to television. Since his breakout appearance on the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, Crystal has been relatively limited in his on-screen appearances on the small screen, only briefly appearing in FX's The Comedians and reprising his role as Mike Wazowski in the Monsters at Work series...

collider.com

