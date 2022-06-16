ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scott Speedman’s Character in ‘Crimes of the Future’ Colors the Film’s View on Evolution

By Raul Cruz
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of moments in Crimes of the Future, the decades-in-development masterstroke by the master of body horror David Cronenberg, that feel like it was written just the other day. You can see it in the way a character like Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), who makes art with his...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

There's much disagreement over what exactly constitutes a cult film, but one thing that most people agree on is that the movie must at least have a devoted, passionate fan base. The best cult films span a variety of genres and all have unique origin stories. They include movies that were ahead of their time, that didn't resonate with mainstream audiences but found a dedicated niche, or which greatly influenced movie history despite modest ticket sales.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Fantasy Creature Movies To Watch Before Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron's billion-dollar success, Avatar, has held audiences in limbo for over a decade. Thankfully, it's almost here. With Avatar: The Way of the Water finally on the horizon, there will be new characters, underwater lagoons, and creatures to indulge in and learn about. But until then, diving into some other fantasy creature movies is perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Scott Speedman
Collider

10 Shocking Movie Endings That No One Saw Coming

All movies follow the same recipe for their plot: exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and conclusion. Some films are so predictable that it is easy to guess the ending halfway through the story. Many screenwriters rely on typical plots to write stories. Fighting a monster, rags to riches, quests, traveling, comedy, and tragedy are some of the most encountered ones in films.
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Of The Future#Film Star
Collider

The 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt's acting career has spanned over four decades, and is still going strong. He's played numerous prominent and iconic roles that have made him one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood—but how do they stack up with the critics? This list only takes into account films starring Pitt. Though critical hits 12 Years A Slave and Thelma and Louise have scenes with Pitt, he's only a featured player.
MOVIES
Collider

10 TV Characters You Expected Might Die, But Somehow Never Did

TV shows — particularly ones that involve crime, action, or other high-stakes plots — are no strangers to death. The sudden passing of a supporting or main character is a great way to inject some extra drama or suspense into a show, and it's a trend that can be seen in many of the most beloved dramas of the last few decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The 10 Best Disney Movie Dads

Although most Disney characters only have one parent (if any), when a character does have a dad, it's usually a pretty good one. Disney films are full of fathers who support their children, whether they're princes and princesses, superheroes in the making, or lively wooden puppets. While honorable mentions include...
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘Melancholia’ Encapsulates Our Seemingly Endless Climate Anxiety

How does one deal with constant dread? It’s a question I’ve personally dealt with since childhood when I first learnt about the global catastrophe known as climate change. About a decade ago, the focus was on global warming and the holes in the ozone layer leading to rising seawater levels and whole cities underwater. Nowadays, we have a more complex and thorough understanding of climate change, which unfortunately has led to a peripheral sense of anxiety. If you’re an Australian like me, unbearably hot summers suddenly shifting into violent cyclones and never-ending floods have unfortunately been the norm for the last decade or so. In fact, around the time I first learned about climate change was the then record-breaking 2009 Black Saturday bushfire season in Victoria, Australia. A decade later, this horrific record was broken by the 2019-2020 Australian bushfire season, as families fled their engulfed homes while large portions of our unique biodiversity were eradicated. Currently, Eastern Australia is grappling with another set of flood disasters that seemed unthinkable three years ago when the country’s drought seemed never-ending.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Most Suspenseful Stalker Movies That'll Keep You Looking Over Your Shoulder

The best kind of thrillers are the ones that blend real-life psychological horrors with nerve-shredding suspense and no kind of thriller does that better than stalker flicks. Stories dealing with stalkers always manage to get under audience’s skin by building up an eerie atmosphere and hitting that universal fear of someone watching you from the shadows. There’s always that lurking fear of someone following you from afar or a stranger just staring at you that these films always bring to life and amplify through some unsettling suspense.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Retro Posters Take You To Season 1's Most Memorable Locations

Since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first docked on Paramount+ at the beginning of May, fans have been tickled by the new and sometimes familiar stories that the crew of the USS Enterprise has been encountering. While the series has certainly put its own mark on the franchise, mixing in new characters with the old and tying up unfinished stories, it’s of course sticking to the classic canon that its followers know and love. To further celebrate that throw-back edge, the series took to its Twitter account to release some retro-styled posters with each one reflecting an episode that we’ve seen so far.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Funniest Characters From 'The Boys', Ranked

The Boys is unlike any superhero show that came before it, and that's why it does so well for Amazon Prime. Fans have their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC universe to indulge in something a bit different. Fans can love superheroes of all sorts, but when it comes to the darker, more graphic version, The Boys has that covered.
TV SERIES
Collider

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

It’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought for her life, it was thanks to the efforts of music supervisor Nora Felder. Singer Kate Bush has always been very selective of how her music is used. With a clearance coordinator, Felder created, “Elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses.” It worked out well, and it didn't hurt that Bush was a fan of the series. But this isn't the first time Bush’s original has been used in the mainstream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy': Each Hargreeves Sibling's Powers, Explained

Hold on tight, folks, because we are rapidly hurtling toward a frickin' Kugelblitz. Created by Steve Blackman and based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy will return in less than a week. Season 3 will push the Hargreeves' powers to their limit as they face off against the mysterious Sparrow Academy, the seven superpowered children their adoptive father Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) adopted in an alternate timeline.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 TV Period Dramas With an “Enemies to Lovers” Trope to Watch After Bridgerton

Period dramas are a staple of the Romance genre. Wistful, pained, longing looks and a series of misunderstandings between the leading couple typify most period dramas, so much so that the “Enemies to Lovers” trope remains a lasting fan favorite of the genre. Recently, the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series, Bridgerton, has been a prime example of the trope.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy