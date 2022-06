OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO