June 16, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Can you identify this new buildout in Washington County, WI? The big reveal comes at the 15-second mark. Can you get it before that?. And the answer is Boston Store in the West Bend Corporate Center, located west of Highway 45 and to the south of Paradise Drive. Scroll down to see what new store is opening this summer.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO