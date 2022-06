The monsoon season is days away – according to the National Weather Service, it runs from June 15 to September 30 – and the City of Mesa wants you to be ready. Forecasts indicate that we may have a very wet and active monsoon season this summer, so be ready for wind, dust, and power outages… and hopefully, lots of rain. If the monsoon produces the anticipated rainfall, residents will have ample opportunity to tap into this natural water source – to benefit their landscape and save water.

