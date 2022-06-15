ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Apply for a 2022 Arkansas alligator hunt permit

Cover picture for the articleApplications for the 2022 Arkansas alligator season are available at www.agfc.com from 8 a.m., June 15 through midnight, June 30. Anyone interested in pursuing alligators on public land in Arkansas must apply for one of the six hunting locations within two of Arkansas’s three open Alligator Management Zones....

