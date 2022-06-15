Apply for a 2022 Arkansas alligator hunt permit

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO