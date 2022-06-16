ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footage Released of Tierrasanta Shooting Involving Police

By NBC 7 Staff
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Police Department Wednesday released video of a confrontation during which three officers opened fire on a gun-wielding man inside a Tierrasanta condominium building -- missing him -- shortly before the man fled outdoors and fatally shot himself. On June 4, firefighters were called to a condominium...

NBC San Diego

Vista Teenager Found Safe After Missing: SDSO

A 17-year-old boy who was missing out of Vista over the weekend has been found, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). The teen's disappearance was announced Sunday by the department, which urged anyone who had seen him to immediately alert authorities. He was last seen on the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive in the North County city.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Rolando Veterinarian

A man accused of killing an 88-year-old veterinarian described as a "saint" at the victim's Rolando-area clinic pleaded not guilty Monday to murder. Patrick O' Brien, 37, is accused in last Wednesday's slaying of Clark Kelly, a longtime vet at Boulevard Animal Clinic on El Cajon Boulevard. San Diego police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TEEN, 15, FOUND DEAD WITH GUNSHOT WOUND IN LEMON GROVE

June 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – A 15-year-old boy was found dead at the corner of Palm and Mulder Streets in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Deputies and firefighters found the body after responding to a report of a male with a gunshot wound. “He had obvious signs...
LEMON GROVE, CA
Burglary Suspect Fatally Slams Into Pole | San Diego

06.17.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff’s received a call of a burglary taking place at a Pool House of an apartment/condo complex. They found the suspect driving away loaded with pool cleaning supplies in the back of a pick-up truck. They attempted to stop him. The driver fled from Vista into Oceanside at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control at the above intersection and went head-on into a traffic light. Deputies attempted to pull the man out of the truck, but the chemicals had spilled causing a dangerous muriatic gas cloud. Firefighters were in respiratory gear to pull the male out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene. One Deputy was hospitalized from inhaling fumes. he will be alright. The intersection is closed as HazMat crews are arriving to clean up the spill. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reward Offered For Capture of Suspect Responsible for Recent Shooting

LEMON GROVE – BREAKING NEWS: Up to a $1,000 Reward is being offered for the public’s assistance in locating the following suspect responsible for shooting a man on 06/01/2022 at approximately 7:45 PM at the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue. Responding Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation encountered a victim who’d been shot in the leg.
Deadly Crash Investigation – Vista

Theft suspect prompts chase and HAZMAT response. An investigation is underway into a pursuit that ended in a crash in the North County. Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 1900 block of Willow Ridge Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a man passed out inside a truck with illegal drugs in the center console and pool equipment in the truck bed. They were able to wake him up, but the driver quickly drove away.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Veterinarian, 88, Killed After Catching Burglar in Rolando Clinic: San Diego Police

An arraignment hearing was postponed Friday for a 37-year-old man who was expected to face a murder charge for allegedly killing an 88-year-old veterinarian who caught him burglarizing his Rolando-area clinic, authorities reported. San Diego police believe the veterinarian likely interrupted a burglary-in-progress at the veterinary clinic in the 7000...
SAN DIEGO, CA
2nd Suspect Arrested in Gang-Related 2021 Murder of Woman in Emerald Hills

A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, San Diego Police reported Wednesday. Michael Cunningham, 20, who was in custody in an unrelated case, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of 44-year-old Tamara Dorena Shellum, who was found shot dead in her parked car on Bethune Court on May 9, 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA

