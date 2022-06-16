Footage Released of Tierrasanta Shooting Involving Police

06.17.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff’s received a call of a burglary taking place at a Pool House of an apartment/condo complex. They found the suspect driving away loaded with pool cleaning supplies in the back of a pick-up truck. They attempted to stop him. The driver fled from Vista into Oceanside at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control at the above intersection and went head-on into a traffic light. Deputies attempted to pull the man out of the truck, but the chemicals had spilled causing a dangerous muriatic gas cloud. Firefighters were in respiratory gear to pull the male out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene. One Deputy was hospitalized from inhaling fumes. he will be alright. The intersection is closed as HazMat crews are arriving to clean up the spill. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO