Fresno, CA

FUSD Board of Trustees votes to have officers on middle school campuses

By Jessica Harrington
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2EjD_0gC6pl3U00

More officers will now be coming to Fresno Unified campuses.

Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees voted to add cops to all FUSD middle schools.

Five officers and a sergeant will start in August. After winter break, another five officers will be added.

By next school year, all FUSD middle schools will have an SRO on campus.

According to board agenda, FUSD will pay for 95% of the officers' salaries.

The other 5% will come from the City of Fresno's general fund.

SROs will handle issues like weapons on campus, large fights, domestic violence, drug sales and more.

The school will be still responsible for things like behavioral issues that lead to class disruptions, possession of drugs or alcohol, and dress code violations.

Officers will be required to track positive interactions with students so that families can see data on how SROs are contributing at schools.

