Minimum Wage to Increase in Some Bay Area Cities This Summer

By Elizabeth Campos
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's minimum wage of $15 is expected to increase this summer. As a result of inflation, the statewide minimum will be $15.50 starting Jan. 1, 2023 for most cities. However, that increase...

www.nbcbayarea.com

