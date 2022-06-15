ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert, CO

Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire burning south of Elbert

By KRDO News
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELBERT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, multiple fire crews responded to a reported fire south of Elbert. According to Elbert Fire, the department and mutual aid responded to the fire. The...

krdo.com

