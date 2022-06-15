Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire burning south of Elbert

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.

