On June 30, 1997, Britain's last governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten left Government House for the final time, struggling to contain his emotions as the "Last Post" played and the Union flag was lowered. In his farewell speech in 1997, Patten said it had been "the greatest honour and privilege" of his life to have been governor and to have "some responsibility for Hong Kong's future".

CHINA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO