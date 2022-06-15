Pratt, Stephen L.

LYONS/FREMONT, MI: Patricia Mae Fisher, age 91, of Fremont went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Regency at Fremont. Pat was born on August 8, 1930, in Sodus, New York, to Hulon and Ruby (Allen) Lester and married Harold A Fisher on October 9, 1979. Pat retired as a Senior Account Clerk at the Wayne County Highway Department in 1991 and enjoyed traveling to Florida after her retirement. She had been active in the Order of the Eastern Star holding local and state offices, was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir. Pat enjoyed crocheting and was active in the Kids Hope Program at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Pat was a member of the Lyons United Methodist Church in New York and the Fremont United Methodist Church.

LYONS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO