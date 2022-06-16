ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson leaves Center City waitress $1,000 tip

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is soaking up Philadelphia!

He's been spotted all around town, from professional sports games to sampling the local fare.

But it was one dining experience that not only went viral but left a Center City wait staff with an unexpected gift.

"I actually didn't know who he was," said Sarah Morison. "I know the name, but I'm not a sports girl."

Sarah Morison says she was the waitress who served Ochocinco at Green Eggs Café.

According to his social media page, the former NFL player is in town for the next two months and stopped by the popular café on Sunday.

"He was super nice, very chill. He went about it that he didn't want to make it known who he was," she said.

Morison says she didn't expect what would come next after dropping off the check.

"He pulled up a Google article and it said his name leaves waitress huge tip. He was like, 'I want to do this for you,'" Morison said.

Green Eggs Café is cash only, but Morison says it all worked out as he tipped $1,000.

"We pool so it went to all of us, which was really great," Morison said.

Ochocinco went on to Twitter to say that the manager at the café was very helpful in assisting and that Philadelphia has been a great experience.

