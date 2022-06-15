ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Scott 'Scooter' Stewart, lost to COVID, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird'

By Megan Lim
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

More than a million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And NPR's been remembering some of them through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today, Shannon Hunt remembers Scott Stewart - or Scooter, as he...

