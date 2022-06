A Cook County man is facing possible life in prison following drug trafficking and weapons charges. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing the charges against 38 year old Quincy Evans who is being charged with 14 counts including unlawful use of a weapon and possession of many drugs including meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and cannabis with the intent to deliver. Evans faces a combined minimum of 60 years on all the charges, with the maximum being 250 years. The investigation into Evans began when the Illinois State Police were notified of a suspicious crate originating in California and headed to an Illinois business. The crate contained a large amount of methamphetamine.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO