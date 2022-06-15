ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Remembering Scott 'Scooter' Stewart, lost to COVID, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird'

By Megan Lim
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

More than a million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And NPR's been remembering some of them through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today, Shannon Hunt remembers Scott Stewart - or Scooter, as he...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public

A secret abortion shaped the rest of these two sisters' lives

Tennessee is one of several states with a so-called trigger law on the books. It would effectively outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. That would reduce the options available to pregnant people. WPLN's Paige Pfleger has the story of two sisters, years apart, who each got pregnant during their teenage years. They ended up taking different paths, with profound effects on their later lives.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Singer-songwriter Marie Naffah: ‘I like finding the magic in the mundane’

Ennui is the currency of many a great songwriter. Bob Dylan wanted to “bid farewell in the night and be gone”. Iggy Pop was sick “of all the stiffs” and “all the dips”. Harry Nilsson was preoccupied by visions of “sailing on a summer breeze and skipping over the ocean like a stone”. Tracy Chapman dreamt of fast cars and “getting out of here”. West London artist Marie Naffah encapsulates that same, intrinsic need to escape the suffocating city and explore the unknown. She was 14 when she wrote her first song, about an imagined heartbreak (she hadn’t experienced the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Bird#Covid#Scooter#Shiloh#Npr
Connecticut Public

Remembering character actor Philip Baker Hall

Hall, who died June 12, appeared in the Paul Thomas Anderson films Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He also played a cop on the trail of overdue library books on Seinfeld. Originally broadcast in 2003. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Cooper Raiff wrote and directed 'Cha Chat Real Smooth.' He's also the party starter

Real life starts once you graduate college, At least that's what a lot of us are told. But for Andrew, the ineffably likeable protagonist of Cooper Raiff's new film, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," real life feels stalled. His girlfriend jets off to Barcelona. He's sleeping on a mattress in his kid brother's room. For money, he's selling meat on a stick at the mall food court, like you do. And he gets another gig as a hype man on the New Jersey bar mitzvah circuit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Connecticut Public

A VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' has sold for $75,000 at auction

(SOUNDBITE OF ALAN SILVESTRI'S "BACK TO THE FUTURE (FROM "BACK TO THE FUTURE")" Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Great, Scott, a VHS copy of "Back To The Future" just sold for $75,000 at auction, maybe the highest price ever paid for a VHS tape, mint condition in its original shrink wrap. It's from the collection of actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the movie. Wilson says he saved a copy because he was convinced the VHS platform would be around forever. Years later, no VCR to play it on. Maybe someone will need to get back in that DeLorean. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Public

Songs to believe in: A Juneteenth playlist

This Juneteenth, I'm finding it hard to celebrate. It's hard to reflect on freedom in this deafening swell of discord, this crescendo of threats to our most basic human and civil rights. It's hard to stand upright in this storm of unending violence, to find footing on ground riven by such deep and jagged divisions. It's hard, in such darkness, to believe in the dawn of a better day.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy