ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Emma Raducanu hopes to help educate young people in finance with HSBC deal

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ndph_0gC5uHam00

Bank HSBC has become the latest high-profile brand to announce a commercial partnership with Emma Raducanu .

The US Open champion, whose parents both work in the financial industry, said she hoped to use the four-year link-up to help educate young people in finance.

Raducanu said: “To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years.

[xdelx]

“If I wasn’t a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I’m excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come.

“We are working on some really cool ideas and I’m particularly looking forward to working on initiatives that help young people, such as financial education, but watch this space.”

HSBC has a long association with Wimbledon and is the official banking partner of The Championships.

Global chief executive Noel Quinn said: “HSBC has had a longstanding relationship with Emma and her family for many years. We’re hugely proud of Emma and what she has already achieved in her professional career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv2Xo_0gC5uHam00

“We also believe there are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her to inspire and educate young people, which is why we’re so pleased to have forged this new long-term partnership.”

Raducanu’s New York victory saw her become one of tennis’ most high-profile stars and she already has sponsorship deals with Porsche, Tiffany and Co, British Airways, Evian, Dior and Vodafone.

The 19-year-old is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, after being forced to retire from her first-round match in Nottingham last week through injury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Architect of Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal deal to declare ‘Brexit is working’

The architect of Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal is to declare in a keynote speech that “Brexit is working”.But in stark contradiction of Mr Johnson’s claim to have “got Brexit done”, David Frost will say that “Brexit is not complete yet”, in part because of the ongoing row with Brussels over the Irish border.Despite estimates from the government’s own Office for Budget Responsibility that the long-term impact of EU withdrawal could lower UK GDP by 4 per cent, Lord Frost will insist that suggestions that Brexit has harmed the economy come only from people with “axes to grind”.And – despite...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman, 66, told she ‘doesn’t qualify’ for state pension due to National Insurance loophole

People approaching retirement age are being urged to check whether they are entitled to a state pension after a 66-year-old woman was told she “doesn’t qualify”.The mother of five reached retirement age only to receive a letter informing her she was not entitled to the benefit.Her son took to Reddit to explain his mother had missed out on National Insurance (NI) credits while raising her five children.People in Britain need to have at least 10 qualifying years on their NI record to receive a proportion of state pension and 35 years to claim the full amount.The Express reported that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Financial Education#Wimbledon#Bank Hsbc#Tiffany And Co#British Airways
The Independent

UK suspends ‘use it or lose it’ airport slots rule this summer amid mass flight cancellations

Airlines that are struggling to operate the flights they promised can simply hand back their precious airport “slots” this summer – but claim them back next year.British Airways and easyJet are together cancelling around 200 flights per day, mainly to and from their key London hubs of Heathrow and Gatwick respectively.They are the leading carriers at those airports. But making large-scale cancellations would previously have jeopardised their portfolios of permission to operate flights at specific times. Instead, Britain’s biggest airlines have been grounding departures piecemeal, with an unprecedented number of short-notice cancellations – especially by easyJet at Gatwick.Now the government...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Forty unemployed young people hired after Skill Up Step Up training

Forty jobless young Londoners trained as part of The Independent's Skill Up Step Up campaign have started work at employers that span a diversity of sectors - ranging from hospitality to medical administration to commercial property.They are the first wave to benefit from the life-changing opportunities provided by the 330 jobs that have been pledged by companies so far as we seek to take more than 1,000 young people out of unemployment and into work.The 40, given their dream start by companies that include Hilton hotel group and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, who have hired 15 trainees between them, have...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high as cost of living crisis deepens

Britain’s government is doing all it can to combat a surge in prices, Rishi Sunak claimed on Wednesday as inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high, climbing 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May.The ongoing surge is partly driven by energy costs, after an increase of £700 a year in energy bills came into force last month. Yet economists fear inflation, the rate at which prices rise, will climb further in the months ahead. The Bank of England estimates it could reach 11 per cent this year.“We are using all the tools at our disposal to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

COVID cases rise in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe

The number of new coronavirus cases rose in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe last week, while the number of deaths globally dropped by 16%, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly pandemic report issued Wednesday.The WHO said there were 3.3 million new COVID-19 infections last week, marking a 4% decrease, with more than 7,500 deaths. But cases jumped by about 45% in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and by about 6% in Europe. Southeast Asia was the only region to report a slight 4% increase in deaths, while figures fell elsewhere. Globally, the number of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy