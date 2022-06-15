ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles release statement from Georgia Angelos rebuking suit

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles released a statement from Georgia Kousouris Angelos sternly rebuking the lawsuit that named both her and Orioles CEO John...

www.ksl.com

The Baltimore Sun

Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets brought to light in brother’s lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by one of Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ sons not only makes explosive legal allegations, but tells deeply personal stories about a guarded family that typically shies away from the public gaze. Louis F. Angelos, 52, alleges in the suit filed this week in Baltimore County Circuit Court that his brother, John P. Angelos, 54, sought — against his father’s wishes — to wrest ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says

The lawsuit that has split the family of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos won’t halt discussions about a new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority, which says it continues to recognize the authority of CEO John Angelos to negotiate on the club’s behalf. The stadium authority — the Major League Baseball team’s landlord at Camden Yards — said Monday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Another top draft pick means another tough decision for Orioles, Mike Elias: ‘We’re gonna have a nice lively debate’ | NOTES

Orioles executive vice president and general manger Mike Elias said Saturday the Orioles’ pool of candidates for the first overall pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft is down to a group of “five, maybe six, but probably five players.” He declined to name the candidates, but that tally aligns with much of what has been reported publicly about the Orioles’ thinking. The presumed ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Major League Baseball has encouraged Cal Ripken Jr. to become part of ownership group if Orioles are sold, sources say

Major League Baseball has encouraged Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr. to join an ownership group if the team — now the subject of a bitter dispute among the family of owner Peter Angelos — is sold, people with knowledge of the league’s interest tell The Baltimore Sun. Ripken, 61, a Hall of Famer who holds the MLB record for consecutive games played, is arguably the most popular Oriole ever. The ...
BALTIMORE, MD
stpetecatalyst.com

MLB Commissioner says new Rays stadium is urgent

June 17, 2022 - The Associated Press reported that following Thursday’s MLB owners' meeting, Commissioner Rob Manfred said that there is an urgency with respect to a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. “There needs to be a resolution in the Tampa Bay region,” he said. The Rays’ lease with Tropicana Field expires after the 2027 season, and Manfred noted that stadiums take time to build. He added that if the region is interested in having baseball, “they need to get to it.” He said the team is anxious to work out a deal, and when asked if he is considering relocation, Manfred said, “right now, I’m focused on Tampa.” He later clarified he was referring to the region rather than the city. Somewhat cryptically, Manfred relayed that a great man once said, “all good things must end at some point.” Tampa Bay’s average attendance this year is 13,740, which ranks the Rays ahead of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami and Oakland.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-29, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-37, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 1.45 ERA, .91 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Orioles +146; over/under is 8...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Comments / 0

