Orioles release statement from Georgia Angelos rebuking suit

June 17, 2022 - The Associated Press reported that following Thursday’s MLB owners' meeting, Commissioner Rob Manfred said that there is an urgency with respect to a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. “There needs to be a resolution in the Tampa Bay region,” he said. The Rays’ lease with Tropicana Field expires after the 2027 season, and Manfred noted that stadiums take time to build. He added that if the region is interested in having baseball, “they need to get to it.” He said the team is anxious to work out a deal, and when asked if he is considering relocation, Manfred said, “right now, I’m focused on Tampa.” He later clarified he was referring to the region rather than the city. Somewhat cryptically, Manfred relayed that a great man once said, “all good things must end at some point.” Tampa Bay’s average attendance this year is 13,740, which ranks the Rays ahead of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami and Oakland.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO