There’s been plenty of indigestion for the wildly popular Bay Area taqueria chain El Farolito in their attempt to open a location in North Beach. El Faro announced the North Beach location back last August, but the chain was deemed to violate SF formula retail rules because they have more than ten locations with similar signage and concept. But Supervisor Aaron Peskin worked a compromise deal with them in April that would allow the North Beach storefront to open with the full and proper El Farolito schoolbus-yellow branding and the menu you know and love.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO