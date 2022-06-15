ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The 10th Anniversary of DACA

By Ilya Somin
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is the tenth anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a policy originally established by President Obama to protect children who were brought into the United States illegally. DACA allows such migrants (often referred to as "dreamers," after the Dream Act, which has so far failed to pass Congress)...

reason.com

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Deportation#The Supreme Court#Gop
Reason.com

3 Supreme Court Cases To Watch in the Next 2 Weeks

The U.S. Supreme Court's 2021–22 term is rapidly coming to a close. By the end of June, the Court is expected to release decisions in a number of high-profile cases that deal with some of the most important and contentious issues in American law and politics. Here are three big cases to watch out for in the weeks ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The U.S. Is Spending $130 Million a Day on Military Aid for Ukraine Without Meaningful Congressional Oversight

Yesterday the Biden administration announced that it would send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine as the country continues to combat invading Russian forces. The new aid package comes on the heels of The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier this week that the U.S. is now "sending roughly $130 million a day in military aid to Ukraine plus economic and other assistance."
FOREIGN POLICY
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

With Roe v. Wade in Doubt, Some Liberals Fault Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Not Retiring Early

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 years old when she died in 2020. Had she retired from her position as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court several years earlier, when Barack Obama was president and the Democratic Party still controlled the U.S. Senate, she would have guaranteed that a Democratic appointee took her place. Instead, Ginsburg's replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, was nominated by President Donald Trump and swiftly confirmed by a Republican-led Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Barrett v. Gorsuch

Among the five opinions the Supreme Court released yesterday was Denezpi v. United States, in which the Court held that the Double Jeopardy Clause does not bar successive prosecutions of distinct offenses arising from a single act, even if a single sovereign prosecutes them. Justice Barrett wrote for the Court. Justice Gorsuch dissented, joined (in part) by Justices Sotomayor and Kagan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch DIGS In and Digs Out in

On the current Court, Justice Gorsuch is the most unpredictable justice. The other members of the Court are more-or-less predictable, but Justice Gorsuch continually surprises me with how he disposes of cases--not in the outcomes he reaches, but how he gets there. Two opinions from Monday illustrate this dynamic. First,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Sotomayor Defends Justice Thomas

Yesterday, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor addressed the annual conference of the American Constitution Society. Her remarks were covered in the New York Times, CNN, and Huffington Post. Video of the remarks is available here. As noted in the NYT report, Justice Sotomayor defended the Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

No Habeas Corpus for Happy the Elephant

From today's opinion from New York's high court in In the Matter of Nonhuman Rights Project, Inc., written by Judge DiFiore:. For centuries, the common law writ of habeas corpus has safeguarded the liberty rights of human beings by providing a means to secure release from illegal custody. The question before us on this appeal is whether petitioner Nonhuman Rights Project may seek habeas corpus relief on behalf of Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo, in order to secure her transfer to an elephant sanctuary. Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a "person" subjected to illegal detention. Thus, while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm….
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

No First Amendment Problem with Routine Anonymous Criminal Juries

So the Arizona Supreme Court held today (Morgan v. Dickerson), in an opinion by Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer:. The superior court in Cochise County uses "innominate juries" for all criminal jury trials. Under that procedure, prospective and impaneled jurors are referred to by numbers rather than by names throughout open-court proceedings, although the court and the parties know their identities. Consequently, although voir dire examinations and trials are open for public viewing, observers are not provided jurors' names absent order of the court….
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

Blame High Gas Prices on Red Tape

Several factors contribute to soaring gasoline prices, but the greed of oil barons is an unlikely explanation no matter what President Joe Biden claims. It's not that energy companies don't want to make a buck; to the contrary, we count on their self-interest to drive the innovation and competition that puts fuel in our tanks. But it's not as if they've grown greedier in recent months. What has actually changed is that the world has become more chaotic even as overregulation and an ideological crusade against petroleum discourage investment and make it difficult for supply to catch up with demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Who The Hale Cares What They Think?

Over the past month, critics of the Dobbs draft have thrown every conceivable attack at Justice Alito's opinion. Perhaps the most unexpected attacks were directed at the ancient writers that Alito cites. For example, there was an attempt to cancel Henry de Bracton, a thirteenth century English jurist. Others excoriated Alito for citing Matthew Hale, a seventeenth-century English jurist. Of course, Hale had been recently cited by Justices Kagan and Breyer. But whatever, Dobbs.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Recent Books on the Constitution

Every year, I teach a seminar called Recent Books on the Constitution. I initially designed this course when I visited Georgetown in 2005. Because I tend to read what relates directly to my current projects, I felt that I was not keeping up with the literature. By assigning recent books on the Constitution to read as part of my teaching, I would actually read them. This has really worked for me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy