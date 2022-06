COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and officials urge individuals to stay vigilant in the face of new offshoots of the omicron strain popping up across the state. “It’s still here, and it’s a persistent little bugger as far as a virus is concerned,” Lewis and Clark County health officer Drenda Niemann said. “We’ll […] The post New COVID subvariants continuing to push Montana’s numbers higher appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO